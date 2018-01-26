5 Life Hacks for ‘Switching On’ Your Electricity for Less

Electricity usage can seem like a dry topic to many people, but choosing the right provider and plan can offer strategic benefits that make life easier, whether through cutting-edge technology or useful savings. We’ve outlined five easy life hacks that allow you to focus more time and energy on the people and activities you value most.

Read on to find out how Reliant Energy maximizes convenience, comfort, simplicity, and savings.

Make Moving Easier

Whether you’re buying or building, moving into a new home can be stressful for the whole family. The cardboard boxes and to-do lists seem endless, so get help from an expert. Reliant not only helps out with starting or transferring electric service, they offer start-to-finish tips from planning your move, hiring movers, and ways to save money along the way. You can even find advice for pulling off an amazing yard sale!

Once you’re all set up in your new space, you might want to get a professional to audit that space for any energy-saving ideas that could bump up the comfort quotient and plump up your wallet. Best part? It’s free. Just sign up for Reliant’s Home Energy Checkup.

Manage Your Electricity on the Go

Have you ever been at work, and think to yourself, “I need to remember to pay my utilities bills later today.” But, of course, you get busy and forget. The Reliant App, available on iOS, is the easiest way to stay on top of your bills and electricity usage. With a Touch ID log in, visual usage charts, reminder alerts, and autopay functions, you’ll be able to manage your account from anywhere at any time.

So, the next time you’re waiting in the line at grocery store and suddenly think, “Is my electricity bill due this week?” You can check your usage, manage your account, and pay your bills, all before your groceries have been bagged. Talk about multi-tasking!

Turn Your House into Your Personal Psychic

In the olden days, homeowners had to change the temperature in their homes by walking to the thermostat and manually twisting the dial. Yeah, prehistoric. Now programmable thermostats can “learn” how hot or cool you want it at certain times of day, and it adjusts automatically so you save money. Reliant offers The Nest Thermostat E — currently, the best-reviewed and best-selling — that can help reduce A/C usage by up to 15%.

Make Your Wish Your Home’s Command

Not only do “smart” products, like The Nest Thermostat, allow houses to learn from our behavior, but they enable us to talk to our house. The Google Home uses voice command to trigger virtually anything that runs on power, including the Nest Thermostat. The possibilities are endless!

Imagine you’re cozied up on the couch with your loved ones for movie night. When it’s time for the movie to start, simply say, “Turn down the lights.” If it’s chilly, say, “Raise the temperature 3 degrees.”

Once you connect your new Google Home to your iOS or Android device, you can use it for just about anything you might type into a Google SEARCH bar – instructions, directions, definitions, things you want to know but feel weird asking a person. When it comes to your home’s electricity use, this magic gadget can answer questions like, “How much electricity have we used so far this month?” Or “Turn off the outside lights” so they’re not soaking up electricity all day. Even power-down your computer and Play Station, notorious energy vampires.

Reliant offers a one-of-a-kind plan called Speak and Save 24 where you get it all — The Nest, the Google Home, a great price for 24 months, and the power to command that your house fulfills your wishes.

Keep Watch on Your House

In addition to smart home technology, Reliant offers security systems that pair with The Nest Thermostat and the Reliant Connect App, an app that allows customers to control their home electricity systems from multiple devices.

Security by Reliant includes several packages with a range of tools, including doorbell cameras, door and window sensors, and more. Consolidating security with your electricity provider is a no-brainer because it simplifies payment and allows all aspects of your home system to work seamlessly together.

Everyone wants to keep the electricity bill low and the convenience factor high, and that’s what Reliant is all about. With these five life hacks, you’re on your way to keeping your home comfortable, safe, efficient, and “smart” for years to come.

Reliant Energy has a lot more information on their website and Facebook page, or for the latest updates, follow them on Twitter.

ILLUSTRATIONS BY EMILY FURILLO